Analyzing Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) & Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Scorpio Tankers has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castor Maritime has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

48.4% of Scorpio Tankers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Castor Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Scorpio Tankers and Castor Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scorpio Tankers 16.42% 7.80% 3.03% Castor Maritime N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Scorpio Tankers and Castor Maritime’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scorpio Tankers $704.33 million 0.88 -$48.49 million ($0.94) -11.22 Castor Maritime $5.97 million 0.05 $1.09 million N/A N/A

Castor Maritime has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scorpio Tankers.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Scorpio Tankers and Castor Maritime, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scorpio Tankers 1 2 6 0 2.56 Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus price target of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 130.65%. Given Scorpio Tankers’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Scorpio Tankers is more favorable than Castor Maritime.

Summary

Scorpio Tankers beats Castor Maritime on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Monaco.

About Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton. Castor Maritime Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

