Analyzing Silverstar (OTCMKTS:SSTRF) & Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Silverstar (OTCMKTS:SSTRF) and Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Silverstar and Bottomline Technologies (de), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silverstar 0 0 0 0 N/A Bottomline Technologies (de) 0 2 5 0 2.71

Bottomline Technologies (de) has a consensus price target of $53.79, suggesting a potential upside of 22.80%. Given Bottomline Technologies (de)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bottomline Technologies (de) is more favorable than Silverstar.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.9% of Bottomline Technologies (de) shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Silverstar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Bottomline Technologies (de) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Silverstar and Bottomline Technologies (de)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silverstar N/A N/A N/A Bottomline Technologies (de) -2.09% 3.68% 1.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Silverstar and Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silverstar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bottomline Technologies (de) $442.22 million 4.47 -$9.23 million $0.35 125.14

Silverstar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bottomline Technologies (de).

Volatility & Risk

Silverstar has a beta of 3.53, meaning that its share price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bottomline Technologies (de) has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bottomline Technologies (de) beats Silverstar on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Silverstar Company Profile

Silverstar Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, publishes entertainment software worldwide. It publishes entertainment software for various game platforms, including Microsoft's Xbox 360 and Xbox platforms, Sony's PS2 and PSP platforms, Nintendo's Wii, and DS platforms, as well as personal computer, mobile, and other digital platforms. The company also develops wireless broadband solutions for the mobile telecommunications industry. Silverstar Holdings Ltd.'s games are sold directly in the United Kingdom; either directly or through third party software distributors in the rest of Europe; and through licensed third party distributors in North America. Its products are also sold on CD's and over the Internet. Silverstar Holdings Ltd. was formerly known as Leisureplanet Holdings, Ltd. and changed its name to Silverstar Holdings Ltd. in December 2000. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a SaaS solution, which allows businesses to transition from legacy invoice-to-pay processes maximizing cost-savings, efficiency, and security; and financial messaging solutions for risk management to banks and corporations. It also provides Digital Banking Intelligent Engagement platform that enables banks to engage with customers; legal spend management solutions and services, which integrate with claims management, and time and billing systems to automate legal invoice management processes, as well as provide insight into various areas of a company's outside legal spend. In addition, the company offers cyber fraud and risk management solutions to monitor, replay, and analyse user behaviour and payment transactions to flag and stop suspicious activity in real time; payment automation solutions that generate various domestic and international payment instructions along with consolidated bank reporting of cash activity; and healthcare solutions, including electronic signature and mobile document. Further, it provides consulting, implementation, and training services. The company serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

