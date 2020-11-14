Analyzing Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) & Trutankless (OTCMKTS:TKLS)

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) and Trutankless (OTCMKTS:TKLS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Viomi Technology has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trutankless has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

14.6% of Viomi Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Viomi Technology and Trutankless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viomi Technology 3.62% 17.85% 8.94% Trutankless -498.34% N/A -694.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Viomi Technology and Trutankless, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viomi Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50 Trutankless 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viomi Technology currently has a consensus price target of $9.40, suggesting a potential upside of 49.21%. Given Viomi Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viomi Technology is more favorable than Trutankless.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viomi Technology and Trutankless’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viomi Technology $667.57 million 0.65 $41.97 million $0.67 9.40 Trutankless $1.91 million 9.02 -$4.89 million N/A N/A

Viomi Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Trutankless.

Summary

Viomi Technology beats Trutankless on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices. It also provides a suite of complementary consumable products; and value-added services. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its official Website, Viomi Store mobile app, and e-commerce channels, including Youpin, JD.com, Tmall, and Suning, as well as offline experience stores. It has a strategic partnership with Xiaomi Corporation. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Trutankless

Trutankless, Inc., through its subsidiary, Bollente, Inc., researches and develops, manufactures, and distributes electric tankless water heaters in the United States. The company provides water heaters that are designed to provide hot water supply under the Trutankless name; and home.trutankless.com, a customizable online control panel that enables dashboard, residential, and commercial users to obtain real-time status reports, adjust unit temperature settings, view up water usage data, and change notification settings from anywhere. It sells its products to plumbing wholesale distributors and dealers. Trutankless, Inc. founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

