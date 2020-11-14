AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.61. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $17.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. AngioDynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 362,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 159,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 21,073 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 921,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,119,000 after buying an additional 259,870 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,056,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,983,000 after buying an additional 240,600 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

