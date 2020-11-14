ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ANIP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ANIP opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.38. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $68.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.36 million, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.31.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Patrick D. Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,092.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,995 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 41,212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 354.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,798 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 38,066 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,622 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company offers pharmaceuticals for the treatment of breast cancer, hypertension, ventricular arrhythmias, stage D2 metastatic carcinoma of the prostate, depression, diarrhea, infections, vasomotor symptoms of menopause, pain caused by osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, epilepsy, arrhythmia, obsessive-compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder, ulcerative colitis, salt and fluid retention, manic episodes of bipolar disorder, ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, ocular conditions, metastatic prostate cancer, arrhythmia, migraine headache, and enterocolitis caused by staphylococcus aureus.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.