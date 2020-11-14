Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 148.0% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 130.8% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Anthem in the third quarter worth $48,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANTM opened at $329.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $289.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $337.68.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 19.55%.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.94.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

