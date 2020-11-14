Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on APHA. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Aphria from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

NASDAQ:APHA opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 2.08. Aphria has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $6.44.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.28 million. Aphria had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aphria will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

