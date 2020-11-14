Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is engaged in designing and manufacturing of medical devices for weight loss solutions and gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s product segment includes ORBERA (R), LAP-BAND (R) and OverStitch(TM). The ORBERA is an Intragastric Balloon System which is a weight loss aid for adults suffering from obesity. The LAP-BAND System is developed for weight reduction for patients with obesity. The OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System enables endoscopic surgery. It operates primarily in Asia Pacific, European Office, Latin and South America and Costa Rica. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., formerly known as Lpath, Inc., is headquatered in Austin, Texas. “

Shares of APEN opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $55.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 565.93% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,043,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 90,405 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 919,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 379,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 42,683 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 100.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 153,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 1,688.6% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 279,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 263,436 shares during the last quarter. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

