Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.20-1.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.75-5.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.52 billion.Applied Materials also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.20-1.32 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $72.81 on Friday. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $75.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day moving average of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. 140166 boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.58.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.