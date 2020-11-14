Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Shares Down 12.5%

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) shares traded down 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.49 and last traded at $42.30. 1,020,463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 714,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.36.

APVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Aptevo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $186.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.52.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.05) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. will post -8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptevo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang purchased 174,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,961,316.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang purchased 636,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $9,136,286.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APVO. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:APVO)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.