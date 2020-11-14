Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Shares Down 12.4%

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) traded down 12.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.98. 732,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 240% from the average session volume of 215,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RKDA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcadia Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Arcadia Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.55.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 175.11% and a negative net margin of 1,973.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 28.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 263.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

