Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.25.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $47.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 2.85. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $66.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day moving average of $47.01.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.43). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 341.76% and a negative return on equity of 89.40%. Research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $428,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,700. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 43,497 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $345,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $2,923,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

