Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARNA. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.69.

NASDAQ ARNA opened at $66.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.75, a current ratio of 28.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.76. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $32.95 and a 12-month high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The company’s revenue was down 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, Director Tina Susan Nova sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $1,175,362.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,701.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $3,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,180,362. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,048,000 after buying an additional 432,071 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,013,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,611,000 after purchasing an additional 570,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,888,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,322,000 after purchasing an additional 43,910 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,356,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,399,000 after purchasing an additional 863,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 236.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,302,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,986,000 after purchasing an additional 914,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

