Arjuna Capital Acquires 2,546 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 2.0% of Arjuna Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot stock opened at $277.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.69. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.41.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

