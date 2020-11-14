Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,299 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $26,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AJG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 451.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,244,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,866,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,034,251,000 after purchasing an additional 835,272 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,575,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,553,000 after purchasing an additional 481,433 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 76.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,044,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,865,000 after acquiring an additional 452,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,988,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,836,000 after purchasing an additional 432,349 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AJG. Bank of America cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.08.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $115.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $118.39. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $111,780.00. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $188,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,330 shares of company stock worth $568,120. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

