Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

ATNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised Athenex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Athenex from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of Athenex stock opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Athenex has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 72.46%. The business had revenue of $35.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Athenex will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Manson Fok acquired 16,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $181,895.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,999,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,055,687.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,139,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,230,339.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,036,941 shares of company stock worth $22,465,436 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Athenex in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Athenex in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Athenex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Athenex by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

