Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.20.

AY stock opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $37.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.43.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 275.41%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after buying an additional 41,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

