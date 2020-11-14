AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ATRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AtriCure from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on AtriCure from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered AtriCure from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day moving average is $42.75. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $23.17 and a fifty-two week high of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 7.67.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.23. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, Director Regina E. Groves sold 6,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $264,072.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,270.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $26,934.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,474 shares of company stock worth $1,553,271. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in AtriCure during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new position in AtriCure in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AtriCure by 1,285.9% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

