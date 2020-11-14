Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) had its price objective increased by Cowen from C$10.00 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

ACB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$20.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Pi Financial cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$8.70 to C$6.90 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$21.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$10.50 to C$3.60 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$9.72.

ACB stock opened at C$9.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -0.29. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.93 and a twelve month high of C$54.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.95.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

