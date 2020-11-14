Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ATDRY. Zacks Investment Research raised Auto Trader Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Auto Trader Group to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Auto Trader Group stock opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

