Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ATDRY. Zacks Investment Research raised Auto Trader Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Auto Trader Group to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Auto Trader Group stock opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.