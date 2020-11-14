AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Increased to $169.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $178.63.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $169.34 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $229.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.93 and a 200 day moving average of $154.68.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 86,380 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

