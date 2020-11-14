Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It acquires, licenses, develops and commercializes products principally for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ATXI. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of ATXI opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. Avenue Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51. The firm has a market cap of $55.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.52.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph Walter Vazzano sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $46,579.20. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATXI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 216.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avenue Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

