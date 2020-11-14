AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics. Its product candidates are targeted against important mechanisms known or believed to be involved in cancer. Tivozanib, the Company’s lead product candidate, is a highly potent and selective oral inhibitor of the vascular endothelial growth factor, or VEGF, receptors 1, 2 and 3. In addition to tivozanib, AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies derived from Human Response Platform (HRP), a novel method of building preclinical models of human cancer, which are intended to more accurately represent cancer biology in patients. AV-299 is the Company’s next product candidate which is an antibody that binds to hepatocyte growth factor, or HGF, thereby blocking its function. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

AVEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.83.

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $171.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.54. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $10.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 886.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

