AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AVEVF. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. HSBC raised AVEVA Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised AVEVA Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of AVEVA Group stock opened at $54.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.44. AVEVA Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

