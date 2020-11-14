AVI Global Trust plc (AGT.L) (LON:AGT) Raises Dividend to GBX 10.50 Per Share

AVI Global Trust plc (AGT.L) (LON:AGT) declared a dividend on Friday, November 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) per share on Monday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from AVI Global Trust plc (AGT.L)’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON AGT opened at GBX 788 ($10.30) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. AVI Global Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 459 ($6.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 802 ($10.48). The firm has a market capitalization of $775.81 million and a PE ratio of -4.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 749.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 669.12.
AVI Global Trust plc (AGT.L) Company Profile
