AVI Global Trust plc (AGT.L) (LON:AGT) Raises Dividend to GBX 10.50 Per Share

AVI Global Trust plc (AGT.L) (LON:AGT) declared a dividend on Friday, November 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) per share on Monday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from AVI Global Trust plc (AGT.L)’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON AGT opened at GBX 788 ($10.30) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. AVI Global Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 459 ($6.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 802 ($10.48). The firm has a market capitalization of $775.81 million and a PE ratio of -4.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 749.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 669.12.

AVI Global Trust plc (AGT.L) Company Profile

British Empire Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

