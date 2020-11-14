Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Trading 10% Higher

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)’s share price traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.10 and last traded at $26.00. 105,147 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 211% from the average session volume of 33,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Aviat Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Aviat Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $146.36 million, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.36.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.50. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNW. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aviat Networks by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 44.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the third quarter worth $97,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the second quarter worth $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

