Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

AVT opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Avnet has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

