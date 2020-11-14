Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Trading Down 7.4%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)’s share price fell 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.28 and last traded at $15.35. 2,181,685 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 2,315,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

AZUL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.05.

Get Azul alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average is $12.04.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.44 million. Azul had a negative net margin of 80.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Azul during the second quarter worth $296,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Azul by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 773,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after buying an additional 84,844 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at about $797,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in Azul in the second quarter valued at about $4,532,000. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Azul during the second quarter worth about $259,000. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul Company Profile (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.