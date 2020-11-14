Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.12. Baidu reported earnings per share of $1.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baidu will report full year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.18 to $10.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Baidu.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Baidu from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.76.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 22.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $145.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baidu has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $148.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 96.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

