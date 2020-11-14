Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $114.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

BCPC has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Balchem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Balchem from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $106.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Balchem has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $113.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.09.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Balchem will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Balchem by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Balchem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Balchem by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

