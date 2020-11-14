Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BANC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Banc of California from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson raised Banc of California from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut Banc of California from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Banc of California presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Shares of BANC opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $656.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary A. Curran acquired 4,200 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $50,946.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,122.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 10,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,462.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 337.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

