Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) shares fell 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $2.94. 909,074 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 864,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

BBAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 23.28%. Research analysts predict that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBAR. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 47.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (C&IB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

