Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) shares fell 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $2.94. 909,074 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 864,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.
BBAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBAR. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 47.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.
Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:BBAR)
Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (C&IB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.
