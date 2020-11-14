Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 398,104 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,500 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 515,868 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 52.4% in the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 18,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBD opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.23%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

