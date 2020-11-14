Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFC opened at $66.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $513.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.08. Bank First has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $70.01.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.35. Bank First had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million. Research analysts predict that Bank First will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.67%.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

