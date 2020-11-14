Bank of America Downgrades Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $90.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ralph Lauren from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.94.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $77.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.47. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $128.29.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. George purchased 3,770 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.51 per share, for a total transaction of $250,742.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $671,285.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

