Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on BSVN. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank7 from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank7 from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bank7 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.67.

BSVN stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $103.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.03. Bank7 has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $20.04.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 35.06% and a return on equity of 19.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank7 will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bank7 during the second quarter worth $200,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Bank7 by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bank7 by 237.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 78,100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Bank7 by 8.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 232,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

