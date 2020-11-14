Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Shares Up 8.8%

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)’s share price shot up 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.44 and last traded at $13.36. 187,685 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 530% from the average session volume of 29,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average of $13.02.

Get Barings Corporate Investors alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th.

In other news, insider Edward P. Grace III purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 8.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 14.1% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 46,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.