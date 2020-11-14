Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) Given a €175.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €162.00 ($190.59) price target on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Baader Bank set a €169.00 ($198.82) price target on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Independent Research set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €149.10 ($175.41).

Shares of BC8 stock opened at €173.30 ($203.88) on Wednesday. Bechtle AG has a 1-year low of €79.35 ($93.35) and a 1-year high of €181.80 ($213.88). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €165.06 and its 200 day moving average price is €159.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

