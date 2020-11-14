Bell Bank Increases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 41.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.8% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 195.8% during the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Shares of PG opened at $142.15 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 494,213 shares of company stock worth $69,461,646 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

