Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) a €26.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.60 ($32.47) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €25.81 ($30.36).

EVK opened at €23.01 ($27.07) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries AG has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €22.33 and its 200-day moving average price is €23.12.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

