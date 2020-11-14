Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) a €7.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SHA. Morgan Stanley set a €4.80 ($5.65) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.40 ($7.53) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.00 ($8.24).

Shares of FRA:SHA opened at €6.56 ($7.71) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.17. Schaeffler AG has a 12-month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 12-month high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

