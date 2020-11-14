Berenberg Bank Reiterates €22.00 Price Target for Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE)

Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DTE has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.20 ($20.24) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.80 ($24.47) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €19.69 ($23.16).

DTE stock opened at €14.92 ($17.55) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of €14.45.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

