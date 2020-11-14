BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,553 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 812,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,752 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $144.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.78 and its 200 day moving average is $129.00. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 10,629 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $1,451,177.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,926 shares in the company, valued at $5,724,156.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 494,213 shares of company stock worth $69,461,646 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

