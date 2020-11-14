BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,263 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 393.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,233 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 498.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COP opened at $35.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 1.70. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.42.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

