BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $35,000 Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 98.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,621 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 507.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LEG. TheStreet raised Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $41.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $53.67.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

