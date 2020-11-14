BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $35,000 Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 98.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,621 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter worth about $94,073,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 8,395.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,633,000 after acquiring an additional 833,119 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,204,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,772,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,436,000 after purchasing an additional 700,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $41.87 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

