BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $797,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 51.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.41.

Shares of HD opened at $277.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.69. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Insiders sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.