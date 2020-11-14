BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $86,000 Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toro in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in The Toro in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Toro during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

TTC opened at $87.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.29. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $90.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Colliers Secur. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In other news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 76,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $6,351,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,487,136.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $421,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,145 shares of company stock worth $8,783,617. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

