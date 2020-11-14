BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 34.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Carter’s by 700.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter valued at $91,000.

CRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Carter’s from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Carter’s from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Carter’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

In other Carter’s news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total transaction of $168,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $1,632,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

CRI opened at $84.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.22. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $112.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.70 and a 200 day moving average of $83.12.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $865.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.52 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter's Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

