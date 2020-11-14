BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,586,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,946,000 after purchasing an additional 640,859 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 1,556.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 679,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,590,000 after buying an additional 638,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,282,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,434,567,000 after buying an additional 637,407 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in CME Group by 613.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,779,000 after buying an additional 511,914 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in CME Group by 74.8% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 884,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,939,000 after buying an additional 378,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on CME Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.35.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $155,898.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,234.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total transaction of $349,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,565 shares in the company, valued at $622,484.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,811. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $165.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.71 and a 200-day moving average of $170.57. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

